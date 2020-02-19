Covington's Bouquet Among Cincinnati Magazine's 10 Best

Cincinnati Magazine's annual list of the best restaurants in the region includes a Mainstrasse Village favorite.

Bouquet, the popular bistro on Covington's Main Street, clocked in at number 9.

Over the course of a year, the magazine's dining writers and editors scrutinize local restaurants and then put them through an evaluation process, a news release said.

The print edition of the magazine hits newsstands on Friday. An event celebrating the top ten restaurants is scheduled for March 2 at Braxton Brewing Company in Covington.



“Our evaluation process starts fresh each year, and there are no shoo-ins,” said John Fox, editor-in-chief of Cincinnati Magazine. “Some of even the most recognizable names in the city are not guaranteed to secure a spot on this highly coveted list. Every year, we visit the restaurants, taste the food, examine the service and scrutinize the overall experience, in order to confidently recommend where you should consider spending your time and money dining across Cincinnati.”



Cincinnati’s 2020 Best Restaurants as determined by Cincinnati Magazine are:



1. Please

2. Sotto

3. Mita’s

4. Restaurant L

5. Nicola’s

6. Abigail Street

7. Boca

8. Phoenician Taverna

9. Bouquet

10. Orchids at Palm Court

The March 2 event will include sampling dishes from all ten of the restaurants. It runs from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.



Tickets are $45 per person. Each ticket includes unlimited bites, two drink tickets, and a 1-year magazine subscription. Tickets are very limited and must be purchased online in advance at cincinnatimagazine.com/best-restaurants-event-2020/.

-Staff report