Hotel Covington Earns Four-Diamond Distinction from AAA for Third Straight Year

Hotel Covington was designated a four diamond property by AAA for the third straight year.

The boutique hotel in downtown Covington is the only Northern Kentucky property among the Cincinnati-area businesses on the list.

The honor is awarded for hospitality excellence.

Orchids at Palm Court, a restaurant inside the Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza hotel is Ohio's only five diamond restaurant, and one of only 66 in North America.

“For more than 80 years, travelers have relied on AAA’s trusted recommendations to enhance their travel experience,” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokesperson. “These upper echelon establishments are Cincinnati gems and we are proud of their longstanding Diamond award-winning tradition.”

Longtime Four Diamond establishments Boca Restaurant and Nicola’s retain their place in this exclusive group for 13 years and 12 years, respectively.

Five hotels in the Greater Cincinnati region have earned the coveted AAA Four Diamond Award. The Cincinnatian Hotel continues to be the area’s longest honored AAA Four Diamond recipient receiving the award for its 23rd consecutive year.

The Hilton Cincinnati Netherland Plaza follows, holding the distinction of being the recipient of the Four Diamond Award for 17 years, while the 21c Museum Hotel Cincinnati and the Renaissance Cincinnati Downtown have held the rating for six years.

-Staff report