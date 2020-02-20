After Theft at Clerk's Office, State to Send Letters to Some Kenton Drivers

About 800 Kenton County driver’s license, permit, and identification card-holders may be receiving a letter from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) this month notifying them that they could potentially be impacted by a recent theft of driver licensing equipment at the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk office in Covington.

The Kenton County Police Department reported Wednesday afternoon that the theft took place in late January.

A man broke into the Kenton County Clerk's office at the Kenton County Administration Building on Simon Kenton Way in Covington and removed some of the equipment used to manufacture drivers' licenses and some identification cards.

That suspect, pictured above, is still on the loose.

While no social security numbers were compromised, according to a news release from KYTC, as a precaution to limit potential fraud, officials are sending letters to at most 800 of the 140,000 Kenton County credential holders advising cardholders to apply for a new standard driver’s license, which will feature a new driver’s license number, at the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk in Covington office at no charge.

The burglary happened on Sunday, Jan. 26, and equipment used at one of the issuance workstations was reported stolen. It may contain personal data found on the front of a driver’s license, like an applicant’s name, address, birth date and license number. While equipment was stolen, officials say that the licensing database cannot be accessed outside of the building.

“The Transportation Cabinet takes personal information breaches very seriously and is working with the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk office to remedy the unfortunate and rare burglary,” said KYTC Secretary Jim Gray. “The clerk office and KYTC headquarters are offering affected citizens replacement licenses with new driver’s license numbers at no charge as a safeguard.”

If you have any information on the burglary, contact Greater Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Crime Stoppers at 513.352.3040.

Residents who receive a letter from KYTC may request a complimentary replacement from one of two locations: In Covington at 1840 Simon Kenton Way or in Frankfort at 200 Mero Street.

Potentially impacted residents will be asked to bring a completed form and their current license/ID in to help expedite this process. Information on how to contact consumer credit reporting agencies will be provided.

-Staff report

Photo provided