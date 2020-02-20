Covington Architecture Firm Changes Hands

The Weber of Hub + Weber Architects is retiring and handing over the reins to new owner, Jim Guthrie.

According to a news release issued by the Covington-based firm on Thursday, Guthrie assumed sole ownership as Gene Weber retires. Guthrie has been with the firm for nearly 30 years.

“I’m excited and honored to be the third owner in the firm's 47-year history," Guthrie said in the release. "I’m buoyed by our awesome staff, our clients (both new and old) and the mentorship of Bill Hub and Gene have provided in my professional life.”

Guthrie has served as the lead architect/designer on some of the firm's most high-profile projects such as Hotel Covington, the baseball stadium in Florence, and the Hellmann Creative Center in Covington.

Weber retires after 45 years with the firm. He was the first full-time employee brought on by founder Bill Hub and became a partner in 1995. He will work with the firm, which operates inside the historic Covington Station building at Pike and Russell streets, as a mentor and consultant.

“Jim is an extremely talented architect who has been an integral part of the success of our firm," Weber said. "Jim’s passion for design and the urban community will help drive H+W to continue to evolve with limitless vision for the future.”

-Staff report

Photo: Covington Station (RCN file)