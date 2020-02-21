Buona Vita Pizzeria Closing in Crescent Springs

Buona Vita Pizzeria is closing its last Northern Kentucky location.

In a Facebook post, owners Joe and Matthew Frommeyer said that they "are retiring from the daily grind of the restaurant business."

The Crescent Springs location on Ritchie Avenue will shutter on Monday, March 9.

The pizzeria previously closed Northern Kentucky locations in Covington and Dayton.

"We want to thank our family for believing in us, and supporting us on our dream," the Facebook post read. "This journey would have never been the same without your support. We want to thank all the amazing people that we have been privileged to feed over the years. Many of you became so much more than regulars, you became our friends. We will miss seeing you on a regular basis. We also want to thank all the employees over the years! We could have never been able to do it without you. Don't worry too much as we are transitioning into a catering business, which will be set up to handle any event you may have. Continue to follow us on our Facebook page. If you can’t make it in before the March 9th closing we will honor any outstanding gift certificates. Again we want to thank you for the support, and the memories over the past twelve years, which to us truly were the good-life!!"

-Staff report

Photo via Buona Vita's Facebook page