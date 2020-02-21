Butler Returns to Ft. Wright as City's Police Chief

Nearly two years after leaving his post as Ft. Wright city administrator to become chief deputy at the Kenton County Detention Center, Ed Butler is coming back to the city building.

Butler was announced as the new Ft. Wright Police chief this week.

"We think he will fit in nicely with our police department, and it hasn't been long since he was here, so he knows most of the people," City Administrator Jill Bailey said. "He is very well-trained, and has an impressive police background. We are happy to have him."

Bailey replaced Butler as city administrator, coming to Ft. Wright from the same post in Taylor Mill.

Butler now returns, replacing former Chief Marc Schworer, who retired at the end of last year.

Butler spent twenty years with the Kenton County Police Department and served as chief there and later was executive director of the Kenton County Emergency Communications Center for four years.

In 2016, he joined the City of Ft. Wright as administrator.

