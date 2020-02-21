NKU Basketball: Men Beat Cleveland State, Women Fall to Wright State

Northern Kentucky men's basketball beat Cleveland State on Thursday night, 73-59.

With the road win, NKU improves to 20-8 overall and 12-4 in the Horizon League with just two regular season games remaining.

Cleveland State falls to 10-18 and 6-9.

Dantez Walton led the Norse with 22 points, including five three-pointers. Jalen Tates scored 16, while Adrian Nelson put in 13, and Tyler Sharpe added 10.

Northern Kentucky visits Youngstown State on Saturday for a 2 p.m. tip-off.

NKU women fall at Wright State

The NKU women lost on the road at Wright State on Thursday, 79-69.

NKU falls to 16-11 overall and 11-5 in the Horizon League.

Ally Niece led the Norse with 21 points while Taylor Clos put in 14 and Emmy Souder scored 13.

Northern Kentucky continues its road trip to conclude the regular season with a visit to Detroit Mercy on Thursday with a 7 p.m. tip-off in the Norse's penultimate Horizon League game.

