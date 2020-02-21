Thomas More Basketball: Men Win, Women Fall at Campbellsville

The Thomas More basketball teams saw a split decision in a road trip to Campbellsville on Thursday.

The men's team, ranked #18 in the national NAIA poll, used a 19-0 first half run to take a big lead early and never looked back, downing Campbellsville, 77-49.

The Saints improve to 21-6 overall and 8-5 in the Mid-South Conference.

Thomas More has won six straight games.

Ryan Batte led the Saints with 15 points and 10 rebounds. Luke Rudy added 13 while Max Kinsley and Reid Jolly each scored 11.

The Saints remain on the road for a conference match-up with Lindsey Wilson on Saturday. The game has a 5 p.m. tip-off.

Meanwhile, the #22-ranked Thomas More women's team fell short on Thursday, losing at Campbellsville, 85-76.

The Saints fall to 18-8 overall and 7-6 in the Mid-South Conference.

Emily Schultz led Thomas More with 21 points and 8 rebounds while Kaela Saner scored 13, and Summer Secrist put in 12, and Courtney Hurst added 11.

Thomas More is back on the road on Saturday for a 3 p.m. game at #12 Lindsey Wilson.

