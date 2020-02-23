New Entrepreneurship Training Coming to Covington

A new program to help entrepreneurs in Northern Kentucky is coming as part of a partnership between Renaissance Covington, the nonprofit downtown promotional organization, and Cincinnati-based-MORTAR, which assists historically-underserved populations in business development.

The new program consists of a 15-week course for aspiring or existing entrepreneurs. MORTAR alumni have access to new customers and opportunities for additional funding as well as a mentorship network of business leaders, a news release said.

“MORTAR’s focus on historically underserved populations has seen tremendous growth in inclusive entrepreneurship for Cincinnati,” said Renaissance Covington Director Nick Wade. “We could not be more excited to collaborate with MORTAR and bring their program to Northern Kentucky.”

“As Covington continues to grow and develop, we, at Renaissance Covington, believe it is imperative to place a focus on inclusive development,” said Wade.

“We have people who come to us who are married with children and full-time careers trying to figure out how to start a family business. Then, we have people who are younger, fresh out of college, and trying to figure out a nontraditional path," said Allen Woods, co-founder of MORTAR. "We also have people who are community-minded, people who might be working out of their homes and trying to figure out if they can turn their ideas into a revenue stream. If you have an idea and you’re willing to put the work in, we’ll help you to work that idea, test your assumptions, and talk you through that process.”

Mortar Covington kicked off on Friday with the opening of its application window. An application can be found here.

Classes meet for three hours once per week over the 15-week period, which starts June 1. The cost is $295 and payment plans are available.

-Staff report

Photo provided