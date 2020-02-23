New Jobs, Jimmy John's Set to Come to Florence

Florence city council listened to the first reading of an ordinance approving a change in the concept development plan in a commercial zone on a nearly one-acre lot at 8755 U.S. 42.

The move would allow a multi-tenant commercial building.

Jimmy John's sandwich shop would be located there. A second tenant was not identified.

The city's zoning committee recommended approval with a couple of conditions, including an access road and that the brick enclosure around the restaurant's dumpster be the same brick material as used on the building.

The building would be located between Verizon and Starbucks on U.S. 42.

Council also listened to the first reading of an ordinance approving a change in the concept development plan in the Houston/Donaldson Study Corridor. The 2.8-acre site at 5 Spiral Drive will house Mobility Works, which works on equipment used by people with mobility challenges.

One stipulation to the approval is that there not be vehicles on the lot with advertisements for the business.

Council adopted an ordinance to approve the city's participation in an economic development project with the Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority which would allow LeanCor, LLC to expand its office component, creating 53 new full-time jobs.

Participation by the city will consist of an occupational license fee credit equal to .7857 percent on wages of the new employees created as a part of the project for a period of ten years.

Boone County also agreed to participate at the last fiscal court meeting.

Mayor Diane Whalen announced that anyone who wants to be part of the Police Academy should submit an application by March 2. The academy starts on March 11, and will continue eight weeks on Wednesdays from 6:30 to 9:30 pm.

She also reminded people that there is a discount on an Aquatic Center membership through April.

