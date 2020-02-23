Newport Business Association Presents Annual Awards

The Newport Business Association presented its annual awards on Thursday night at the Syndicate where Film Cincinnati Executive Director Kristin Schlotman was the keynote speaker. She celebrated the number of Hollywood films that have shot on location in the Cincinnati area, including Newport locales.

The NBA presented the following awards:

NBA 2019 Community Leadership Award to Police Captain Paul Kunkel for his continued support and compassion for Newport Night Out.

NBA 2019 Community Leadership Award to Pompilio’s Restaurant

NBA 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award Posthumously to Pat Budd

NBA 2019 Volunteer of the Year Award to Newport resident and Community Organizer Josh Tunning

NBA 2019 Business of the Year Award to Perfetti Van Melle, USA, Inc. for the KaBoom! Community Build project at the Bernadette Watkins Park

Two additional businesses who made financial contributions to the KaBOOM! Community Build project:

-Neighborhood Foundations

-Brighton Center

NBA 2019 Business of the Year Award to St. Elizabeth Healthcare for its financial support of Northern Kentucky’s First Outdoor Gym at the Buena Vista Park

NBA 2019 New Business Award to The Baker’s Table

NBA 2019 New Business Award to Incubator Kitchen Collective

NBA 2019 “Marvin” Award for long-standing non-wavering commitment to the City was presented to two businesses who each have been part of the Newport Business community for over 100-years:

- Ebert’s Meat Market – 123-years

-Kentucky Furniture – 100-years

Meanwhile, the organization named its new 2020-21 officers: President Mark Ramler, Vice President Bev Holiday, Secretary Tammy Weidinger, and Treasurer Michael Bach. Board members are Matt Arkins, Chris Bednar, David Dalton, Charlie Fry, Joe Klare, John Marlow, Jack Moreland, Rachel Roberts, Mike Smith, Brandon Quillen, Amber Sipple, and Nick Eberhard.

-Staff report