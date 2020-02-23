Park Hills Leaders Hear from Duke on Outages, Trees

The Park Hills city council listened to a presentation from Duke Energy officials on Monday night.

Duke Account Executive Wes Needham explained that 2019 presented difficulties such as landslides in heavily wooded areas like in Park Hills. The city has hazard trees, he said, and it has been challenging to remove diseased ash trees.

Council had expressed concern about the number of power outages in the city.

Some streets that have seen higher-than-usual difficulties include Emerson, Cleveland, Jackson, and Morgan Court. Two weeks ago, a large tree fell between Jackson and Morgan causing a power outage.

The outages have been lengthy as crews respond to the scenes.

Councilwoman Pam Spoor said that she would walk the tree line with Duke crews to help them identify trees that are problematic.

Duke electrical engineer Holly Ross said that she was hoping to identify circuits that could be located underground if funding became available.

Meanwhile, the city's annual audit was presented by John Chamberlin of Van Gorder, Walker and Co.

He recommended that the city change its cash withdrawal from credit cards policy, and to modify documentations for deposits, but overall, the audit showed strong budgeting, Chamberlin said.

Council approved the hiring of Brian Dewaine as a full-time police officer, and he was sworn in by Mayor Kathy Zembrodt.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor