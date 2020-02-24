Campbell County Statehouse Special Election Tuesday

A special election to fill a Northern Kentucky statehouse seat is set for Tuesday.

Democrat Rachel Roberts faces Republican Mary Jo Wedding in the campaign to fill the seat vacated by longtime State Rep. Dennis Keene (D-Wilder) who is now serving as Commissioner of the Department of Local Government in the administration of Governor Andy Beshear.

The 67th House District is made up of northern Campbell County, including the cities of Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Southgate, Wilder, Silver Grove, and Highland Heights.

The special election will be followed by a primary election in May in which Wedding faces Southgate City Councilwoman LeAnna Homandburg. Roberts will be the Democratic nominee in May as well. In November, Roberts will face either Wedding or Homandburg for a full two-year term in the statehouse.

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, which launched Vote NKY last fall ahead of the statewide elections for governor and other state constitutional offices, issued an encouraging reminder for citizens to participate in Tuesday's election.

“Special elections typically have a low voter turnout because these elections are not held on days when voters are used to going to the polls,” said NKY Chamber President & CEO Brent Cooper, in a news release. “But the stakes are just as high in this election as a general or primary election. When our people come out and vote, Northern Kentucky gets the attention, funding, and resources from our leaders in Frankfort. When we don’t vote that attention, funding, and resources go to other parts of the state where residents show up and vote in strong numbers.

“We were proud to be part of the collaborative effort last November, which included candidates, businesses, individuals, organizations and others, that increased Northern Kentucky voter turnout by double-digit numbers,” Cooper said. “We urge all voters in the 67th House District to keep that momentum going, and we look forward to increasing even larger voter turnout in the 2020 May primary and November general elections.”

It is important to know that some polling locations for the special election have changed. Precinct locations for this election are posted on the website of Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen.

Last year, voter turnout substantially increased in all three Northern Kentucky counties from 2015 to 2019:

Boone County turnout increased from 25 percent to 38 percent

Campbell County turnout increased from 29 percent to 41 percent

Kenton County increased from 25 percent to 37 percent.

“As a first-year campaign, we were extremely pleased with the results of our get-out-the-vote campaign efforts across Northern Kentucky,” Cooper said. “Not only does voting hold our elected officials accountable, it is also the pillar of our democracy. We look forward to continuing and boosting this effort in 2020.”

-Staff report