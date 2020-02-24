Carnegie Awarded $25,000 for Youth Arts Programming

The Carnegie was awarded a $25,000 grant from the Helen G., Henry F., and Louise Tuechter Dornette Foundation to support its arts education programming for local children.

“We are honored to receive this gift from the Dornette Foundation,” said Kim Best, executive director at The Carnegie. “Arts education programming is critical in providing this region’s students a well-rounded education.”

Arts education programming at The Carnegie includes in-school workshops, the ArtStop Artist Series, and Camp Carnegie summer camps.

The Carnegie’s in-school workshops focus on an arts integration approach by teaching core curriculum through dance, music, and visual arts. ArtStop runs year round and provides afterschool and weekend classes both at The Carnegie and throughout the community facilitating visual arts, music, dance, drama, and creative writing experiences for students. Camp Carnegie features ten full-day sessions where students participate in hands-on art making, character design, costume construction, dramatic exercises, story writing, brainstorming, team building, problem-solving, and a culminating performance for their families.

