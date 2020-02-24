Cold Spring Adopts LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance

Cold Spring city council approved an ordinance on Monday night extending legal protections to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender citizens.

The 4-1 vote makes Cold Spring the fifth Campbell County city to adopt such legislation in the past six months, following Dayton, Bellevue, Highland Heights, and Fort Thomas.

It is the nineteenth city or county to do so.

Covington was the first and the only other Northern Kentucky city to adopt what is commonly referred to as a fairness ordinance, and did so in 2003.

The ordinance adds sexual orientation and gender identity to discrimination protections in employment, housing, and public accommodations.

Councilman Adam Sandfoss introduced the ordinance and presided over Monday night's meeting since Mayor Angelo Penque was absent.

"I'm proud of our city's vote for equal rights tonight," said Sandfoss. "We want folks to know Cold Spring is a community everyone can call home, and I hope our action will inspire more Northern Kentucky communities, maybe even Campbell County, to adopt similar protections for all their residents."

Other Kentucky cities with fairness ordinances on their books are Louisville, Lexington, Covington, Vicco, Frankfort, Morehead, Danville, Midway, Paducah, Maysville, Henderson, Dayton, Georgetown, Versailles, Bellevue, Highland Heights, and Fort Thomas. Woodford County also adopted an ordinance earlier this year.

2020 marks the twentieth anniversary of the introduction of a statewide fairness law, but it has received only two informational hearings during that time in the Kentucky General Assembly, and never a vote.

During a rally at the state capitol last week, Governor Andy Beshear expressed his support for the statewide law.

