Lane Closures Expected During Months-Long Road Project at Dixie and Kyles

A road project at Kyles Lane and Dixie Highway in Ft. Wright is set to begin next week.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced that the work will start the week of March 2, depending on weather.

The plan is to realign and reconstruct the intersection and resurface the roadways with alternating lane closures in both directions throughout the project.

KYTC said for drivers to expect delays and to avoid the route, if possible. If coming through the intersection, drivers are urged to use caution.

The $778,000 state contract was awarded to Riegler Blacktop and is expected to be completed by August.

-Staff report

Image via PDS