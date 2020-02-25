Dart Rush Closing at Newport on the Levee

Another business is vacating Newport on the Levee as North American Properties continues its reimagination of the riverfront destination.

Dart Rush, in an email to fans, announced its forthcoming closure this week.

"We have some bummer news to share with you. We will be permanently closing Dart Rush this weekend on Sunday, March 1st," the email read. "The team at Dart Rush was notified of this within the past couple of days so we apologize for such short notice."

According to the email, Dart Rush was unable to reach an agreement with Levee officials for a long-term plan.

In recent months, Barnes & Noble and Dewey's Pizza have followed others in closing their Levee location, though Dewey's left open the possibility of a return when the renovation work is completed.

Dart Rush offered visitors the opportunity to play with Nerf blasters.

The company said that it will fully refund all bookings set for after its March 1 closing date and will also refund gift cards purchased after February 24.

"As of right now, we do not have plans to open another location but we will keep you posted if those plans change," the email read.

A final weekend of celebration is set for this weekend during normal hours, with 30 percent off play when using the promo code "LastRound". All merchandise is 50 percent off. All blasters will be for sale for $10 after 4 p.m. on Sunday.

-Staff report