Democrat Roberts Wins Special Election for 67th House District

This article has been updated to include comments from Rachel Roberts and Mary Jo Wedding.

Democrat Rachel Roberts is the new state representative for the 67th district.

Roberts won Tuesday's special election handily over Republican opponent Mary Jo Wedding.

Roberts received 2,955 votes (64%) to Wedding's 1,649 (36%), according to Campbell County Clerk Jim Luersen's office.

The win marks a hold for the Kentucky Democratic Party. The seat, which represents northern Campbell Co. in Frankfort, was previously held by Democrat Dennis Keene, of Wilder, who first took office in 2005. Keene vacated the seat late last year to become commissioner of the Department of Local Government in the administration of Governor Andy Beshear.

Beshear appeared in Newport over the weekend to show support for the Roberts campaign.

Roberts first ran for office in 2018 in an unsuccessful bid to unseat Republican State Senator Wil Schroeder.

"To each of you who volunteered, canvassed, made calls, donated, voted and sent thousands of hand-made postcards, YOU won this election. Your voices have been heard," Roberts said in a Facebook post.

"To those I haven’t yet met, to those whose support I have not yet earned, I carry your voices too and my door will be open in Frankfort. I hope you will wish me well and help lift me up to do the best job I possibly can for all of us."

She will be back on the campaign trail later this year to defend her new seat in an attempt to win a full two-year term. Roberts is the Democratic nominee for the regular election in November.

Meanwhile, Wedding will face Southgate City Councilwoman LeAnna Homandburg in the GOP primary in May for another shot at taking on Roberts.

"While we did not win this round, we were successful in spreading our message of conservative values, protection of the innocent and securing our civil liberties," Wedding said in a Facebook post.

"I will continue to push forward and hope that you are ready to continue this fight in securing a better future for all residents of District 67 and the Commonwealth of Kentucky."

Written by Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Rachel Roberts (provided)