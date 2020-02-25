Erlanger Historical Depot to Open for Season

The Erlanger Historical Depot Museum is set to open for the season on Saturday, March 21.

Hours of operation will be from noon to 4 p.m.

The Erlanger Historical Society announced the opening of the museum, located at 3313 Crescent Avenue.

At the opening, cookies and cider will be provided, and there will be an art table for children ages 3 to 10.

A drawing and coloring contest will be part of the celebration, too.

The train room displays will be open, as well.

