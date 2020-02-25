Vision Zero NKY Launches Contest for Neighborhoods' Street Calming Efforts

A plan to calm certain streets in Northern Kentucky now includes a contest for qualifying neighborhood groups that can win up to $50,000 in funding for the installation of street calming materials.

Vision Zero NKY welcomes residential neighborhood leaders to a meeting on March 3 to learn about how to nominate their neighborhoods.

If community groups can demonstrate enough support and need, their street will receive quick, low-cost safety improvements, a news release said. All attendees will receive a free copy of the NACTO Urban Street Design Guide.

Vision Zero NKY and the Slow Streets Project Contest is sponsored by a grant from the Devou Good Foundation.

The meeting starts at 10:15 a.m. at the Covington branch of the Kenton County Public Library (502 Scott Blvd.) in the BB&T meeting room on the main level.