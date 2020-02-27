Bill to Allow Some Felons to Vote Again Passes KY Senate

A proposed constitutional amendment that could give some felons a clearer path to regaining voting rights passed the Senate on Thursday.

Senate Bill 62 would grant the General Assembly the authority to establish standards for giving persons convicted of certain felonies the right to vote. It would exclude people convicted of treason, bribery in an election, a violent offense, a sex offense or an offense against a child.

Currently, Kentucky law bans felons from voting for life – unless they get a special reprieve from the governor – even after they finish serving out their prison sentences, parole or probation. Sen. Jimmy Higdon (R-Lebanon) said Kentucky is one of only two states, along with Iowa, with a strictly enforced lifetime ban.

Higdon, who sponsored SB 62, said similar bills have been filed every regular session since 2008. Four years ago, the Senate voted 36-0 to pass out a constitutional amendment similar to the current SB 62, but the 2016 measure didn’t get a vote in the House of Representatives.

Senate Democratic Floor Leader Morgan McGarvey of Louisville said he couldn’t support SB 62. One of his concerns was that the bill could inadvertently undo a recent initiative to restore the voting rights of non-violent felons who had completed their sentences.

McGarvey was referring to an executive order signed by the governor in December that restored voting rights to about 140,000 Kentuckians. Higdon said that wasn’t the intent of SB 62. He said he was more concerned a future governor could rescind the executive order.

Higdon added that about 170,000 Kentuckians are still without the right to vote because of a prior felony conviction – even with the executive order in place.

SB 62 passed by a 29-7 vote.

Should the amendment proposed by SB 62 be approved by a three-fifths majority in the House and ratified by a majority of voters in November, it would be up to the General Assembly to create a statutory framework for the restoration of voting rights.

