Calvary Christian, Georgetown College Announce Tuition Partnership

Calvary Christian School and Georgetown College announced Thursday a new tuition-match scholarship for students from the private Covington school who attend the college in Scott County.

The Christian School Partner Scholarship will allow students from Calvary Christian to attend Georgetown for the same cost as the current, posted twelfth-grade tuition at Calvary Christian, and is renewable for four years. The tuition match will be available to all residential, full-time students admitted to Georgetown College after graduating from Calvary Christian beginning in the fall of 2020.

“The students of Calvary Christian exhibit the highest in academic and spiritual foundations,” said Georgetown College President William Jones, in a news release. “They are ambassadors for Christ, and we are excited about recognizing their character and abilities in this way. We see this partnership as a commitment to jointly developing Christian world leaders and making the Georgetown experience more accessible to more Calvary Christian students.”

“It is our hope that by making a Christian higher education more affordable, we can encourage many more students from Calvary Christian School to come and explore what they are called to do and who they are called to be at Georgetown College,” said VP of Enrollment Management, Dr. Jonathan Sands Wise.

“Speaking as a Georgetown Alumnus, I think this is a wonderful opportunity for Calvary Christian School students to receive a private, top notch education for a fraction of the cost. We are thankful to Georgetown College for recognizing the caliber of our students and we are pleased to partner with Georgetown College in this endeavor,” said Calvary Christian School Headmaster, Dr. Bill Dickens.

