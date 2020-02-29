Photos: NKU Comeback Falls Short, Wright State Wins Horizon Regular Season Crown

Northern Kentucky's senior night at BB&T Arena was spoiled by Wright State on Friday night, as the Raiders downed the Norse, 64-62 to claim the Horizon League's regular season title.

NKU's comeback fell short in the final moments of the game that saw a good-sized and energetic crowd on hand in Highland Heights.

With the conference's regular season over, Wright State and the Norse will be the the 1 and 2 seeds in the conference tournament, advancing directly to the semifinals in Indianapolis, March 9 and 10.

NKU's regular season ends with a record of 21-9 overall and 13-5 in the conference. Wright State is 25-6 and 15-3.

Jalen Tate led the Norse in a losing effort, with 24 points. Dantez Walton added 15.

In the game's second half, Northern Kentucky found itself down double digits, but managed to keep it close and within striking distance as half wound down. The Norse were aided by six missed free throws by Wright State in the final minute, allowing NKU to stay close.

Trevon Faulkner hit a three with thirteen seconds to play to pull NKU within two. The Raiders then hit two free throws and Faulkner responded on the next Norse possession with a layup, during which he was fouled with just over a second to play.

Faulkner attempted to miss the free throw on purpose to give NKU a shot at a rebound and a put-back, but he was called for a lane violation for stepping over the line, sealing the game for Wright State.

Before the game, Walton, Tyler Sharpe, and Karl Harris were honored on senior night, their final game in Highland Heights.

The attendance at the game was a season-high 6,776. That number is just 16 short of the all-time regular-season record set on Feb 9 last year against Oakland.

The Norse are off until their tournament semifinal game on March 9. They will tip-off at 9:30 p.m. NKU's opponent will be determined in the earlier rounds of the tournament.

-Staff report

Photos by RCN's Brian Frey