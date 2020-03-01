Bellevue Board of Education Recap

The Bellevue Board of Education honored longtime baseball coach Rob Sanders last week after he received the United Way Do Good Award.

Kelsey Wicher nominated Sanders for the award, writing, "Rob is the FRYSC Director for Grandview Elementary. He also is the assistant athletic director, and the head baseball and golf coach for Bellevue High School. He has also coached girls’ basketball and volleyball for Bellevue High School. Rob has worked for Bellevue Independent Schools for 15 years and devotes a lot of his time out of his own schedule helping the students and their families with personal and family needs. Rob is an extremely dedicated employee that has made a huge impact in several Northern Kentucky communities. Rob is recognized as a KY Colonel. He is a recipient of the “Fred Award” given by the Bellevue Education Foundation. Rob has mentored, led, and coached for almost 30 years as a volunteer baseball coach for youth, including a summer baseball league Bluegrass Baseball for over 25 years.”

The Do Good Award was developed by the Northern Kentucky office of the United Way as a way to honor individuals who are doing good things in the Northern Kentucky area.

A representative of the United Way in Northern Kentucky was on hand to present the award to Sanders.

In other news from the meeting, the seventh-grade girls basketball team was recognized for being the Middle School Tournament Champions. They participated in the Small School 7th grade Tournament held from February 3 through February 10.

Assistant Coach Stephanie Bell told the board that early in the season the girls had a tough time, but they rallied and were undefeated in the tournament. Tabatha Kilburn is the head coach.

The girls on the team are Sydni Massey, Hayleigh Wight, Taytem Sorrell, Chloe Meyers, Ali MacPherson, Jayda Dowell, Adyson Brown, Maddy McFarland, Paulina Long, Courtney McCarty, Miley Stevenson, Addie Biers, and Kylee Schehr.

Board member Julia Webb-Fischer was presented with the diploma for completing level five. Superintendent Robb Smith presented her with her certificate, saying she has now completed the studies set forth by the Kentucky School Board Association, and that the district is proud of her.

Students from Mr. Graham's middle school social studies class gave a report on the Revolutionary War and how pictures affected the populace. All the students showed their picture that they thought would influence the most people about the war.

Bellevue High School Principal John Darnell announced that 64 sophomores and seniors just took the ACT test this week, and on March 10 all of the juniors will take the test. He said this is a new program to test the sophomores so that they can qualify for the dual credit classes.

Darnell also said that he has a program where he will supervise middle school students to Barnes and Noble in Florence. He told the board that he questioned the students about where they get their books, and he determined that he wanted to give the students a chance to go to a bookstore and buy a book that they will read. He wants them to have the experience of a real bookstore. He said he knows that it could be a challenge, shuttling all the students to and from the bookstore, but he feels it will be worthwhile to encourage a love of all things books and reading.

Grandview Principal Angela Young told the board that next week the school will celebrate the birthday of author Dr. Seuss, and the school has several activities planned.

Young also announced that the school debuted the first morning news program, and it went very well, she said.

