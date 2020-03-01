Boone Residents Continue to Seek Relief from Blasting at Amazon Site

Boone County Judge/Executive Gary Moore said last week that he met with a representative from Amazon about residents' ongoing concerns about blasting near the digital retail giant's construction site near CVG Airport.

Amazon is building a hub for Prime Air there.

Moore said that Amazon presented to him the official blasting records along with dates from the last year, following complaints from residents about noise and possible damage to homes.

"We think that is a step forward," said Moore. "But I don't think that is enough. So, we have sent them a letter asking them to discontinue blasting."

He explained that the first part of the blasting cleared the way for the first floor of the building to be constructed and finished, but he said that the future phase of the building could be accomplished with other means besides blasting, and he asked in the letter if the company could find another method. He said he informed CVG Airport CEO Candace McGraw about the letter so that everyone would be on the same page.

Moore also acknowledged that the Amazon representative gave the county a list of addresses and businesses that were within the 1,500-ft. boundary of the blasting, and he said that they sent a letter to the 120 or more addresses prior to the blasting. He said many of the houses that have been affected by the blasting are outside that boundary.

Tammy McDaniel, a resident of Lakeland Park Drive, appreciated the actions and the update from the judge, and said that she believes that her house was outside the boundary, but that she is still concerned with the geothermal that she and her husband put underground when they built their house.

In other news, Redwood Rehabilitation Center, the Ft. Mitchell-based agency that services clients with developmental disabilities, is planning to open another site at the former Women's Crisis Center in Boone County.

Redwood leader John Francis explained that his hope is to be open by July 1, or September 1 at the latest.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor