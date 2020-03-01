Covington School Board Members Weigh Incentives for Downtown Project

Representatives of the project transforming the former downtown Covington YMCA and an adjacent building asked the Covington Board of Education to sign on as partners in the industrial revenue bonds already approved by the Covington city commission to assist the project.

The Salyers Group, which co-developed the adjacent Hotel Covington, is looking to add more rooms for guests in the YMCA along with a bourbon distillery experience inside a neighboring historic building that was most recently home to a student bookstore serving Gateway Community & Technical College's downtown campus.

Attorney Jim Parsons joined Salyers Group President Guy Van Rooyen at the board of education meeting, which started with a review of other projects completed in the city by the Salyers Group.

They referred to the new extended living units at the YMCA as the Lofts at Hotel Covington.

As part of the proposal to the board of education, the developers requested that the school district accept a 20-percent payment in lieu of taxes (PILOT) for 40 years.

Board member Glenda Huff said that she was unhappy that the school district was not included in earlier conversations. She said that she is excited for the project but that the inattention to including the school board from the beginning was a sign of disrespect to the board.

Board member April Brockhoff echoed a similar sentiment.

Attorney Parsons said that he had been brought into the project in late October or early November of last year and started the process of notifying parties. He said that he had since reached out to board attorney Mary Ann Stewart.

Van Rooyen accepted responsibility for the lack of communication, citing inexperience, and apologized that the board had not been previously included.

"This pigeonholes us," Huff said. "This is so exciting, and we appreciate the payroll, but not bringing it to the table gets me worked up!"

Brockhoff had similar feelings, saying a 40-year bond ties the hands of the next board for that length of time.

No decision was made at Thursday night's meeting, but the board knows that it will have to make a decision whether to partner with the group by the next meeting.

In other news from the meeting, the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky's proposal to eliminate and consolidate some of its bus routes is causing concern for Rob Norris, a supply chain teacher at Gateway Community & Technical College.

Norris said that a newly announced partnership between Gateway and Northern Kentucky University offering free college to Holmes graduates if they qualify for federal Pell grants could be jeopardized if TANK routes don't bring students to campus.

"With the new schedule proposal, some kids are looking at six hours a day on a bus," Norris said. "Ours is a great program, but we can't get these kids to school!"

"If TANK can't be fixed, a graduate of Holmes who is eligible for this free college program might not be able to get to college because he doesn't have a ride. We all need to try and support these young people."

In other business, Assistant Superintendent Dr. Janice Wilkerson discussed a program that would bring a certified behavior analyst to the district for three days a week. The program would run for the remainder of the school year, funded by a grant that the district applied for with Erlanger-Elsmere Independent Schools.

The board will make a decision on that proposal at its next meeting.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor