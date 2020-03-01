Dayton Schools Adopt Calendar for Next Academic Year

The Dayton Board of Education adopted the calendar for the 2020-21 school year.

Classes will start on August 11 and conclude on May 27, with winter break starting on December 21 and ending on January 3. Spring break will be the first full week of April.

The calendar includes five potential make-up days in case inclement weather cancels school.

The board also voted to participate in the Northern Kentucky Cooperative for Educational Services (NKCES) for the next school year. Just about every school district from the river to Williamstown belongs to this cooperative.

The payment to Habegger Corporation for $240,628.76 for the materials for the lighting, controls, HVAC, and solar for the Energy Savings Contract project was approved by the board. This is the first payment.

The board approved the approximate cost of $1,195 for Superintendent Jay Brewer to attend the 2020 Gallup at Work Summit in Omaha, Nebraska from May 31 to June 4.

Several students were honored as students of the month. The students from Lincoln Elementary are Cedar Kubik, Kolton Williams, Elandra Litton, Brooklyn Turner, Serenity Decker, Neveah Clark, Jaylynn McNulty, Gracelyn Noe, Paris Gray, Brayden Johnson, Khloe Comstock, Waylon Gulley, Ethan Schoonover, Leah Muchmore, Olivia Bell, Brooklyn (Star) Johnson, Libby Neal, and Jeremiah Lightfoot.

Students of the month from Dayton Middle School and Dayton High School are McKenzie Sullivan, Jaxx Johnson, Russell McIntyre, Josh Flowers, Brandon Skirvin, and Abigael Ellison.

Linda Brandenburg was recognized as the January Employee of the month, and Katie Bush was honored as February Employee of the month.

Athlete of the month was Lorenzo Price for his exceptional ability on the basketball court.

Artist of the month was Abbigail Caldwell, who is currently involved in painting a mural on the side of Hickory Dickory Dock Candy store with a few other students.

Families were honored for graduating from the Born Learning Academy.

