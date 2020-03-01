Democratic U.S. Senate Candidates to Appear in Newport for Forum

The four Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate in Kentucky will appear together at a forum in Newport this week.

Indivisible NKY District 4, an organization of progressive activists, is hosting the forum on Thursday, March 5, at the Southgate House Revivial (111 East 6th Street, Newport), at 6:30 p.m.

It will be moderated by Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief Ryland Barton.

The candidates include State Rep. Charles Booker (D-Louisville), former Marine Amy McGrath, former Marine and farmer Mike Broihier, and mental health counselor Jimmy Ashbrooks.

The winner of the Democratic primary in May will face Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November.

The event is free to attend.

