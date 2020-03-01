Newport City Manager to Receive Seeds of Hope Award

Newport City Manager Tom Fromme will receive the Seeds of Hope award later this month from Mentoring Plus.

The organization cited Fromme's "dedication to the community."

Mentoring Plus is headquartered in Newport and provides high-risk youth with one-on-one mentoring, case management, and other services.

The annual Seeds of Hope fundraiser is where the award is presented.

Fromme graduated from Newport High School in 1974 and later graduated with a bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University and a master's degree from Northern Kentucky University. He also graduated from the FBI National Academy.

He started as a police officer in Newport in 1980, later becoming chief in 1991. After a 15-year career as chief, the longest in the department's history, Fromme was named city manager.

The award will be presented on March 20 at the Syndicare at 6 p.m.

-Staff report

Photo: Tom Fromme (left) with former Newport Police Chief Tom Collins in a Memorial Day parade (RCN file)