Taylor Mill Seeks to Become City of Ethics

The City of Taylor Mill has begun the process of becoming a state-certified ethics city.

At its special city commission meeting last week, city leaders listened to the first reading of an ordinance making that so.

The city's ethics ordinance was established in 1992 and then revised in 2000, but the city commission agreed that it wanted to become an official ethics city.

According to the state law governing such designations, KRS 65.003, cities shall include, but not be limited to, standards of conduct, requirements for financial disclosure, a nepotism policy, and creation of an ethics board for enforcement of the code. Several cities in Northern Kentucky are already certified as Ethics Cities.

In other business, the city commission awarded the city's street program bid to Bluegrass Paving, of Florence, for their low bid of $301,123.45.

The contract to replace a roof on the community center in Pride Park was awarded to the Blue Roof Company in Union for their bid of $23,700.

The insurance claim was for $16,400, but that only covered the roof of the community center, and the garage next to the center badly needed a roof, also, so the additional $7,700 will be paid by the city so that both buildings will have new roofs.

The city commission also voted in favor of an inter-local agreement with the City of Wilder in dealing with car crashes that happen on I-275 between the two cities over the Licking River.

The amount to be paid for impounded cars was raised from $25 to $50.

The city also adopted a resolution to be sent to Frankfort calling for relief from increased pension contributions.

Shane Rogers, the assistant principal at Scott High School, was honored with a resolution which named February 19 as his day in the city.

Kristin Martin was appointed as the representative to the Kenton County Planning Commission.

Three employees were honored for their years of service to the city of Taylor Mill: Marc Roden, director of Public Works, was honored for 15 years, and Tony Hoffman, also from Public Works, as well as Lieutenant James Mills from the Police Department, were honored for ten years each.

Carl Biery was officially promoted to Police Lieutenant.

