Villa Hills Resident Selected for Junior Achievement's Gold Leadership Award

Villa Hills resident Tom Stanek was selected by Junior Achievement of OKI Partners, Inc. from more than 247,000 American volunteers as one of eight recipients of the organization's top national award for volunteerism, the Gold Leadership Award.

Stanek will be honored on Tuesday, March 17, at the Junior Achievement USA Volunteer Summit in New York City.

Junior Achievement’s Gold Leadership Award honors volunteer excellence, presented in recognition of leadership in supporting and expanding JA’s student impact, resources, operational excellence and sustainability.

Stanek has taught JA programs more than one hundred times and leveraged the support of his company, Western & Southern Financial Group for support. Western & Southern is one JA's largest financial contributors and provides dozens of volunteers who participate in student programming and fundraising events.

Stanek also serves as a local JA board member since 2014.

“Our local business community’s support of JA is critical to achieving our mission, to inspire and prepare young people to succeed in the global economy,” said Greg Ebel, president of Junior Achievement of OKI Partners, Inc. “Tom, is a remarkable example of that spirit of dedication and service to others. In a very real way, he helps area JA students get the knowledge and skills they need to own their economic success, plan for their future, and make smart academic and economic choices.”

Junior Achievement’s entrepreneurship, financial literacy, and work readiness programs are delivered across the Greater Cincinnati region —typically in classrooms during the school day, by volunteer role models from the local business community. Last school year over 42,000 local students benefited from JA programs.

-Staff report

Photo: Tom Stanek (provided)