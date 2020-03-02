Boone GOP Honors Three with Lifetime Achievement Awards

The Boone County Republican Party honored three members with lifetime achievement awards.

The party announced in a news release that the honor was bestowed upon Dr. Herb Booth, Odell Berry, and Martha Berry.

“On behalf of the Boone County Republican Party, I would like to thank these recipients for their service,” Boone GOP Chairman Josh Walton said. “It is great trailblazers like these who have worked to help make our party what it is today.”

-Staff report

Photo: Congressman Thomas Massie (R-KY-4), Dr. Herb Booth, Odell Berry, Boone County GOP Chairman Josh Walton, and Sen. John Schickel (R-Boone County)