Norse Receive Horizon League Conference Team Honors

Three Northern Kentucky men's basketball players received Horizon League conference honors on Monday.

Tyler Sharpe was named to the second all-conference team while Dantez Walton and Jalen Tate were named to the third team.

Tate was also named Horizon League defensive player of the year.

Sharpe collected the first all-league accolade of his career after averaging 14.9 points per game this year, while also contributing 2.7 rebounds, 2.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. The senior sharpshooter registered five 30-point performances on the year, including three-straight during Horizon League play. The native of Mt. Washington, Kentucky, also surpassed 1,000 points and now ranks number 23 all-time at NKU with 1,160 points.

Walton also picked up his first all-league honor after leading the Norse in scoring (16.3 ppg) and rebounding (7.0 rpg). He was even more impressive against Division I only competition, pouring in 17.2 ppg. The Lima, Ohio, native posted three 30-point games this year, including two 30-point double-doubles. Walton has 979 career points and ranks 31st all-time at NKU in scoring.

Tate joins Walton on the all-league third team, while adding defensive player of the year honors and a third-straight nod to the all-defensive team. The native of Pickerington, Ohio, does a little bit of everything for the Norse and at a high rate. He averages 13.4 points, 5.4 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.9 steals, the latter of which helps set the tone for the Horizon League’s best defensive team. Tate has played at another level in the last six games, pouring in 20.2 ppg while shooting 55 percent from the field.

As the No. 2 seed in the Horizon League Championship, NKU earned a double-bye to the semifinals and plays the highest-remaining seed that advances to the semis on Monday, March 9 at 9:30 p.m. The game will air on ESPN2 and can be heard on ESPN1530.

On the women's side, the Horizon League announced that redshirt-senior Molly Glick and sophomore Ally Niece were both named to the All-Horizon League Second Team, marking the first time since the 2014-15 season that NKU has had two all-league performers. Ivy Turner was named to the all-freshman team.

-Staff report