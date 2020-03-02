Wedding Drops Out of GOP Primary in 67th District, Endorses Opponent

Less than a week after losing the special election for House District 67, Republican Mary Jo Wedding announced Monday evening that she is dropping out of the May primary and endorsed her opponent, Southgate City Councilwoman Leanna Homandburg.

“I would like to thank all of my supporters in the past special election," Wedding said in a statement. "After much thought and discussion, I have decided to withdraw from the race for the 67th House District. The voters will still have the ability to vote for Republican LeAnna Homandberg. I believe LeAnna will be a wonderful advocate for this district and it is my hope that you join me in voting for her in the general election.”

A special election was triggered when longtime Democratic State Rep. Dennis Keene resigned from the seat in December to become commissioner of the Department of Local Government in the new administration of Gov. Andy Beshear.

Democrat Rachel Roberts won Tuesday's special election handily and will represent the northern Campbell County district through the end of the year.

The seat is also up for a regular election this year. While the Campbell County Republican Party nominated Wedding for the special election, Homandburg announced shortly after her intentions to run for the nomination in the May primary.

Homandburg told The River City News at the time that she had sought the party's nomination for the special election, too.

On Monday night, Homandburg also released a statement alongside Wedding, thanking her for her endorsement.

“Mary Jo ran a hard-fought campaign in the special election. I appreciate her willingness to prevent a primary and humbled to have her endorsement and support," Homandburg said. "This is a winnable district for Republicans this year, so the voters in HD-67 will have a seat in the majority in Frankfort soon.”

Keene was one of two Democratic lawmakers representing Kenton or Campbell counties in Frankfort, alongside State Rep. Buddy Wheatley of Covington. Keene first took office in 2005 after previously serving as a Wilder city councilman.

Campbell County Republican Party Chairwoman Sarah Cameron offered her support to Homandburg in the fall, as the Republicans seek to capture the long-Democratic seat.

“I know Councilmember Homandberg has the drive to succeed and flip HD-67 this fall," Cameron said. "She is already a leader in her community as an elected official, youth coach, mentor, and non-profit board member. She shares our Kentucky values. Rachel Roberts does not. I am excited and so is the Campbell County Republican Party to rally behind LeAnna.

Wedding's name will still be on the ballot in May but votes cast for her will be counted.

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

Photo: Mary Jo Wedding (provided)