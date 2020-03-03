Covington to Consider Conversion Therapy Ban

The Covington city commission will consider an ordinance in the coming weeks to ban conversion therapy in the city.

Conversion therapy is the practice of trying to change a person's sexual orientation, from gay or bisexual to straight, typically through psychological or religious methods.

The issue was first raised early last month by Commissioner Shannon Smith after she read an op-ed by a Louisville pastor published in The River City News.

"I read the article. It moved me," Smith said last month. "I know that conversion therapy has been an issue everywhere. It is a trending topic in a city that values fairness and I think we need to send a message to our city and to everywhere else that we don't subscribe."

Last week, City Solicitor Michael Bartlett said that he was researching an ordinance. On Tuesday night, at the city commission's caucus meeting, an ordinance was revealed. It will receive a first reading next Tuesday, and then a likely vote at the next regular legislative meeting after that.

The ordinance reads in part, " research demonstrates that sexual orientation and gender identity change efforts can pose critical health risks to lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender persons and contemporary science recognizes that being lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender is part of the natural spectrum of human identity and is not a disease, disorder, or illness;" and " the City has a compelling and important interest in protecting the physical and psychological well-being of minors, including lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender youths, and in protecting its minors against exposure to serious harms caused by conversion therapy."

The full ordinance can be read below.

The City of Covington adopted a human rights ordinance in 2003 extending legal protections to people who identify as gay, lesbian, bisexual, and transgender. Commonly referred to as a fairness ordinance by supporters, similar legislation has been passed by twenty local governments across Kentucky in the years since, including five in Campbell County over the past six months (Dayton, Bellevue, Fort Thomas, Highland Heights, and Cold Spring).

-Michael Monks, editor & publisher

--