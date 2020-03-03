Edgewood: Contract Approved for Dudley Rd.; Fire Dept. Talks Massive Turkeyfoot Fire

Edgewood city council approved a contract with Riegler Blacktop for a project on Dudley Road on Monday night.

Because Dudley is a state road, the proposal from Riegler was vetted by the Commonwealth.

The project, which has been planned for years, should start at Winding Trails and eventually go up to Thomas More Parkway, past the city building.

In other business, Assistant Fire Chief Tom Dickman talked to council about the fire that consumed a large residence on Turkeyfoot Road in Edgewood on Sunday night. He told council it was a tragic situation but contrary to some rumors, there was enough water to fight the fire. Other than that he had no more information to share, but he wanted to officially thank the six other fire departments who provided mutual aid at the fire, which had to be attended all night long: Erlanger, Elsmere, Florence, Crescent Springs, Ft. Wright, and Ft Mitchell.

Council also listened to the first reading of an ordinance which amends the nepotism ordinance.

Dehner said that currently the ordinance prohibits any family member from being hired in the city, but with this change, if someone is hired in the fire department, for instance, and they are related in some way to someone else in the department, they would be put on a different shift. He said immediate family of sworn officers and elected officials would still not be permitted.

Two police officers were promoted to the rank of sergeant: Jimmy Kreinest and Ben Flanagan.

Three police officers were sworn in at the meeting. John Mairose and John Overbey had worked in the city before and are returning. Mairose is a possible replacement school resource officer when the current SRO retires this spring. Jarod Buchanan is a new officer in the city.

Councilwoman Kim Wolking brought up the possibility of branding in the city, noting that she believes that the city had gotten away from a theme when it comes to the city's parks, Freedom and Presidents.

Councilman Jeff Schreiver agreed, while Councilman Joe Messmer suggested that council ask for someone to present a unifying branding design.

The annual mystery dinner will be held Saturday, March 7. The Senior Expo will be held at the Senior Center on March 12 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The annual Easter egg hunt will be April 2 at 2 p.m. at Freedom Park. In the event of rain the hunt will move inside the Senior Center. The hunt is open to children ages 3 to 8.

