Gateway Forensics Team Wins Top Awards at State Championship

The Gateway Community & Technical College speech team won hardware at the 2020 Kentucky Forensics Association state championship last month.

​​​Gateway freshman Marisa Brunner won Top Community College Competitor in both Radio Broadcasting and Prose Interpretation. Brunner also won the overall state championship in Informative Speaking.

The Gateway Speech Team finished first in the Community College Division in the Individual Events category.

The Kentucky Forensics Association State Championship Tournament is a tournament of 2-year and 4-year colleges and university speech and debate teams in the state of Kentucky and was hosted by the University of Pikeville.

-Staff report

Photo provided