Outstanding Women of NKY Named

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative announced the 2020 Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees.

The annual awards honor women cited for notable achievement, outstanding service in their professions or to the Northern Kentucky community, and the qualities of personal integrity, perseverance and leadership, a news release said.

“The selection process for our Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky honorees gets increasingly difficult every year because the women in our region are doing such amazing things,” said Gina Bath, Vice President of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative. “This year 50 women were nominated, each one inspiring and deserving of recognition. We are thrilled to be able to shine a spotlight on this group of individuals. We are truly grateful for their contributions to our region.”

This year's winners are:

Outstanding Women Honorees

Lisa Cooper – Northern Kentucky Area Development District

Wafa Nasser, M.D. – The Whole Child Pediatrics, PSC

Teri VonHandorf, Ed.D. – Gateway Community & Technical College

Kim M. Webb – Emergency Shelter of NKY

Emerging Leader Honoree

Laura S. Menge – Greater Cincinnati Foundation

Henrietta Cleveland Inspiring Women Honoree

Kristi P. Nelson – Multi-Color Corporation

Judith Clabes Lifetime Achievement Honoree

Tammy Weidinger – Brighton Center, Inc.

Nancy Janes Boothe Scholarship Recipients

Savannah Buck, Gateway Community & Technical College

Barbie Watkins, Northern Kentucky University

Holly Jenkins, Thomas More University

“We are honored to be able to recognize these incredible women,” said Julie Tapke, chair of the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards. “Their hard work and selfless attitudes make the entire Northern Kentucky community better.”

The awards will be presented at the Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards Luncheon on Tuesday, April 28 at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center (3861 Olympic Blvd., Erlanger). Tickets to the event are $40 and available online at www.NKYChamber.com/OWNK.

The Outstanding Women of Northern Kentucky Awards were established in the fall of 1984, by the late Nancy Boothe, wife of then-NKU President Leon E. Boothe. Since 1985 nearly 200 women have been recognized.

-Staff report