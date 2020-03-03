Roberts Sworn in As State Representative

Democrat Rachel Roberts was sworn in as a state representative in Frankfort on Tuesday.

The Newport resident and owner of the Yoga Bar won a Feb. 25 special election to fill the seat in House District 67 vacated by fellow Democrat Dennis Keene, who joined the administration of Gov. Andy Beshear as commissioner of the Department of Local Government.

The Kentucky General Assembly is in session through April 15.

“It is my honor to serve the people of Campbell County and of Kentucky,” said Roberts. “With this being the important, two-year budget session, it is critical that District 67 have a voice during this process for our schools and community infrastructure needs. I’ve been working in Frankfort since the day after the election and I am ready for the job and look forward to hearing from the citizens in my district.”

Kentucky House District 67 includes the cities of Newport, Bellevue, Dayton, Wilder, Southgate, Highland Heights, Silver Grove, Melbourne, and Woodlawn.

Roberts will defend her new seat in November against Republican Southgate City Councilwoman LeAnna Homandburg.

