St. Elizabeth Physicians Honored as 2020 Acclaim Award Recipient

St. Elizabeth Physicians has been named AMGA’s 2020 Acclaim Award recipient. The Acclaim Award, supported by AMGA Foundation, rewards the nation’s premier healthcare delivery organization that has successfully aligned itself with the AMGA’s attributes of a High-Performing Health SystemTM and the quadruple aim. For their accomplishments, HealthPartners and Intermountain Healthcare were also named Acclaim Award honorees.

AMGA’s Acclaim Award honors healthcare delivery organizations that are bringing their organization closer to the ideal medical group and health system by measurably improving the quality and value of care, improving patient experience and outcomes, continuously learning and innovating, and improving population health.

“The purpose of the Acclaim Award is to recognize organizations that are leading the U.S. healthcare system in its transition to value-based care,” said John Kennedy, M.D., AMGA chief medical officer and AMGA Foundation president. “While AMGA’s recognition of St. Elizabeth Physicians is a validation of its success in becoming a high-performing health system, our validation comes second to the improved patient outcomes and lowered costs St. Elizabeth Physicians has seen as a result of its efforts.”

In addition to its ongoing efforts to promote AMGA’s attributes of a High-Performing Health SystemTM and the quadruple aim, St. Elizabeth Physicians was recognized for the following initiatives:

• Development of a comprehensive Opiate Use Disorder/Substance Use Disorder response

• Development of a comprehensive ambulatory care management program

• Development of a value-based performance department

• Development of a focused strategy to improve patient perception of care

• Development of a provider incentive plan with a single set of non-specialty specific measures

“I am so proud of the physicians, providers and associates of St. Elizabeth Physicians for the transformative work they have performed to earn the Acclaim Award,” shared Dr. Robert Prichard, President and Chief Executive Officer of St. Elizabeth Physicians. “Receiving this honor is a reflection of years of creative solutions and hard work now demonstrating material change in the health and lives of our Northern Kentucky communities. St. Elizabeth looks forward to continuing this journey and leading the way toward a healthier America.”

St. Elizabeth Physicians will discuss their initiatives in detail during a session they will host at AMGA’s upcoming 2020 Annual Conference, March 25-28, in San Diego, CA.

-Staff report

Photo: Dr. Robert Prichard