Holland, McDonald Named to Horizon League All-Decade Team

Northern Kentucky men’s basketball graduates Drew McDonald and Lavone Holland II were each recognized on the Horizon League’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. The duo elevated NKU to the top of the Horizon League, providing the Norse with their first league tournament title and NCAA berth, along with a lengthy list of additional team accomplishments.

McDonald not only rewrote NKU’s record books, but also put his name in elite company in the Horizon League annals. He sits atop seven career statistical rankings in the Norse record book, including scoring with 2,066 points and rebounding with 1,081 boards. McDonald was one of just three players in Horizon League history in the 2,000 point-1,000 rebound club. The 2019-20 AP All-America Honorable Mention was also named the 2019 Horizon League Player of the Year and was a three-time first team all-league honoree.

Holland is also a member of the 1,000-point club as a Norse, scoring 1,251 points in three seasons at Highland Heights. The 2018 All-Horizon League Second Team member helped lead NKU to the 2018 regular-season title and NIT, but it was Holland’s performance in the 2017 Horizon League Championship that secured his place in Norse lore. He was named tournament MVP after leading the Norse to three-straight wins and the championship, providing NKU a berth in the NCAA Tournament in its first season eligible as a Division I program.

During Holland’s tenure at Northern Kentucky, the Norse won the 2017 Horizon League Tournament and 2018 Horizon League regular-season title while also appearing in the 2017 NCAA Tournament and 2018 NIT. McDonald, who was part of both those teams with Holland, added regular-season and tournament championships as well as another NCAA appearance to his resume in 2019.

Northern Kentucky and Butler are the only teams to place two players on the all-decade team, as McDonald and Holland are joined by Gordon Hayward and Matt Howard on the list. The all-decade team also features five players that were selected in the NBA draft – Hayward, Cleveland State’s Norris Cole, Detroit Mercy’s Ray McCallum Jr., Oakland’s Kay Felder and Valparaiso’s Alec Peters.

From NKU Athletics