Photos: NKU Women Win Horizon League Opening Round Game

Northern Kentucky women's basketball advanced to the second round of the Horizon League tournament, routing Detroit Mercy on Tuesday night, 94-47, at BB&T Arena.

With the win, NKU improved to 19-11 on the season and 13-6 in conference play. The #4-seeded Norse will face #5-seeded Milwaukee on Thursday night in the quarterfinals with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

On Tuesday, Carissa Garcia led Northern Kentucky with 17 points while Emily Souders scored 11, and Tayaj Irvin and Taylor Clos put in 10 apiece.

Tickets for Thursday night's game are $5 for adults and $4 for youth using the promo code NKUWBB35 on Ticketmaster. The code will be valid until noon on Thursday, after which regular-price tickets can be purchased at the box office at $6 for adults and $5 for youth.

-Staff report

Game photos by RCN photographer Brian Frey