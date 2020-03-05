Galactic Fried Chicken Opens in Dayton

Dayton celebrated the opening of its newest restaurant on Thursday.

Galactic Fried Chicken is now open at 634 Sixth Avenue.

Dayton residents and husband-and-wife team Shane Coffey and Kathy McDonald have spent the past several years operating food trucks in the region.

The Galactic Fried Chicken food trucks have garnered solid reviews, and now the couple have their first brick-and-mortar location.

The spot serves fried chicken, chicken tenders, wraps, and sandwiches, along with side dishes like mac and cheese, cole slaw, fries, and salads.

“Galactic Fried Chicken joins our growing list of new businesses that have been attracted to Dayton through our Commercial Community Advantage Program. There is a lot of excitement in community about all the new businesses opening in Dayton, and we look forward to have even more ribbon cuttings soon,” said Dayton Mayor Ben Baker.

-Staff report

Photo provided