Nation's Fifth-Largest Airline to Offer Daily Flights to Seattle from CVG

A new airlines was introduced at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) on Friday morning.

Alaska Airlines will offer daily nonstop service from CVG to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport beginning on August 18.

Alaska's hub is in Seattle and Cincinnati will become the airlines 93rd nonstop destination from there.

“For years we’ve heard from flyers and our corporate clients that they’d like Seattle’s hometown carrier to connect Cincinnati with the Puget Sound region,” said Brett Catlin, Alaska Airlines managing director of capacity planning and alliances. “We couldn’t be more excited to roll out our newest Midwest destination adding the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky region to the Alaska Airlines network while furthering our commitment to Seattle, where we will offer 350 daily departures this summer.”

The daily flights will depart from Seattle at 9:20 a.m. (Pacific time), and from Cincinnati at 5:50 p.m. (eastern).

“The Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky community is excited to welcome Alaska Airlines and its strong West Coast presence to CVG,” said Candace McGraw, CEO of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. “The new nonstop service from CVG to Seattle offers excellent schedule times and will enhance travel options for both business and leisure travelers in the tri- state region going to the Pacific Northwest, Hawaii, and Alaska.”

From Seattle, passengers on Alaska could continue on to other west coast destinations or to Hawaii. Seattle also connects to Asian locales such as Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Singapore via Alaska Airlines.

Alaska is the nation's fifth-largest airline.

