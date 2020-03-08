Brighton Center Announces Homebuyers Club for Would-Be Buyers

Brighton Center is offering a new Homebuyers Club, in partnership with PNC Bank, to help those interested in owning a home, the chance to learn about the purchasing process.

The three-part series is led by industry experts and will include the following topics:

• Budgeting for homeownership

• Home purchase process

• Pre-approval process

• Mortgage lending concepts

• Real estate contracts

• Home Inspections

• Insurance options

“Brighton Center has provided asset building and home ownership services for many years as part of our mission to help people reach self-sufficiency. This new way of providing home ownership education will give people a comprehensive understanding of the process in a supportive peer setting,” said Stephanie Stiene, financial wellness & volunteer engagement director at Brighton Center.

The club offers evening sessions in an interactive group setting that allows participants to build a network of support while learning the home buying process. Participation also includes a free workbook, “Realizing the American Dream,” and three one-on-one sessions with a certified financial coach.

“I wanted to buy my own home, and I knew joining the club would make me eligible for down payment assistance and favorable loans,” said participant Bill. “I learned so much, such as how to apply for a loan, what credit score is needed to get a loan, what a realtor does, what a title company does, and how they all can help me along, with how a home inspection protects buyers, and so much more.”

The program was developed utilizing content from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The upcoming schedule is:

Wednesday, March 11, 18, and 25

Community Action Agency/ Cincinnati-Hamilton County

1740 Langdon Farm Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45237

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, March 12, 19, and 26

Brighton Center

799 Ann Street, Newport, KY 41071

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday, April 8, 15, and 22

Brighton Center

799 Ann Street, Newport, KY 41071

5:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

In addition to the three-part homebuyer’s class, Brighton Center also offers a condensed six-hour Saturday workshop and an online home-buyer education class.

The online home buyer education class is a certified web-based program for first time home buyers that is easily accessible any time of day, allows participants to work at their own pace, and includes a one-on-one session with a certified Financial Coach. There is a one-time fee of $99 to participate in this course. The course is accessible at eHomeAmerica.org/BrightonCenter.

-Staff report