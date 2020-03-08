Ft. Wright Has New Police Chief, City Clerk

Ed Butler was officially sworn in as the new police chief in Ft. Wright.

Butler assumes the role after serving as chief deputy at the Kenton County Detention Center.

He previously served as Ft. Wright city administrator before leaving that post for his job at the jail.

Maura Russell was also officially named the new Ft. Wright city clerk.

In other business at Wednesday's city council meeting, a resolution was adopting asking that the Commonwealth of Kentucky separate CERS retirement fund from the KERS retirement fund.

The resolution included the stipulation that if cities go bankrupt trying to pay the new state-mandated amounts for CERS contributions, that the state can't redistribute the bankrupt cities' share and divide it among others.

Mayor Dave Hatter said that he saw a similar resolution from the City of Florence. Other cities are sending similar resolutions to Frankfort.

Before the increased payment mandate came from the state, Ft. Wright was contributing 11 percent of its budget. Hatter is worried that the increase of 10 to 12 percent every year could one day become 30 to 40 percent of the city's budget.

The city sued the state in an effort to force a separation but so far has been unsuccessful. The city still hopes to be separated from the state's plan, Hatter said.

"However that happens, it's a good thing," Hatter said.

Hatter also gave a proclamation and a gift to Kathleen Romero, who is retiring from being a volunteer at the Civil War Museum, where she has volunteered since its inception.

The city will receive $118,568.75 in Municipal Road Aid funds. Council will discuss the streets to repair with the money. In the meantime, the city may have to apply for emergency road funds because Hatter said that the slip on Ft. Henry Drive may have to be revisited.

Fire Chief Steve Schewe told council that the city has the new fire truck should be sent on runs within a couple of weeks, and the new ambulance has been ordered.

Council OK'd a move to allow $50,000 from the fire and EMS fund to be set aside in case Chief Schewe found any good deals on equipment.

Mayor Hatter announced that clean-up day in the city will be April 18, at 8 a.m., and after four hours of clean-up, volunteers will be treated to lunch and a free t-shirt.

Written by Patricia A. Scheyer, RCN contributor