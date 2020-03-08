Gateway Student Selected for National Honor, Scholarship

A student at Gateway Community & Technical College was named a 2020 New Century Transfer Pathway Scholar and will receive a scholarship worth $2,250.

Momoka Kinder was among the students across the country selected based on academic accomplishments, leadership, activities, and a showcase of how intellectual talent is extended beyond the classroom.

More than 2,000 students were nominated from more than 1,200 college campuses. Just one New Century Transfer Scholar is selected from each state.

The program is sponsored by The Coca-Cola Foundation, the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, Phi Theta Kappa, and the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC).

“We congratulate Momoka for receiving this prestigious scholarship, and we are honored to partner with the Coca-Cola Scholars Foundation, The Coca-Cola Foundation, and the AACC to recognize her outstanding achievements,” said Phi Theta Kappa’s President and CEO Dr. Lynn Tincher-Ladner. “Scholarship programs like this are integral for creating opportunities for two-year college students to succeed and for putting college completion within reach.”

The New Century Transfer Pathway Scholars will be recognized at Phi Theta Kappa’s Presidents Breakfast in National Harbor, Maryland, on March 30 during the AACC Convention.

-Staff reprot

Photo provided