Photos: Ryle Wins 9th Region Girls Title Over Notre Dame

The Ryle Raiders girls basketball team punched their ticket to the Kentucky High School Athletic Association (KHSAA)/Mingua Beef Jerkey Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington.

Ryle defeated Notre Dame on Sunday afternoon, 47-42, to claim the 9th Region crown at BB&T Arena at Northern Kentucky University.

Ryle improved to 21-11 on the season while the Pandas end their season at 25-6.

The Raiders will face Letcher County Central at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the opening round of the state tournament.

Ryle is the only Northern Kentucky team to advance to the Sweet 16 this season, as the 8th Region was won by Anderson County and the 10th Region was won by George Rogers Clark.

Photos by RCN's Brian Frey