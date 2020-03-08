Two 22-Year Olds Killed in Grant County Crash

Two people were killed in a crash in Grant County on Sunday morning.

The sheriff's office reported that Kory Gorman and Taylor Souder, both 22, were found dead at the scene of the single-vehicle crash at 3280 Knoxville Road in Dry Ridge.

Deputies were called to the scene at around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

A black 2007 Chevrolet pickup was found flipped on its top after several hundred feet of skid marks, the Grant County Sheriff's Office reported.

Neither Gorman nor Souder were wearing seat belts, the sheriff's office said.

The early investigation shows that speed was most likely a factor, investigators said.

Toxicology reports are pending.

