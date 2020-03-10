Bayer Becker Adds Four to Junior Leadership Team

Local engineering firm Bayer Becker announced for new members of its associate leadership team.

"These highly talented individuals have demonstrated they are driven by a purpose greater than themselves,” said Bayer Becker President Jay Bayer, in a news release.

The new associate leadership team members are:

Nick Hamberg, a professional civil engineer in the Fort Mitchell office. He also currently serves as a director on the board for the Northern Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers (NKSPE).

Bryan Scheck, P.E., who joined Bayer Becker in 2014 as a member of the civil engineering team in the Mason office until the fall of 2016, when he moved to the firm’s Over-The-Rhine office.

John Bayer, E.I., is the third generation of the Bayer family to join the leadership team. While involved in the firm for many years, he joined full-time in 2017 in the Mason, Ohio office.

Janet Heil joined the firm as marketing manager in 2016, where she is responsible for all things marketing and business development.

Bayer Becker has offices in Ft. Mitchell, as well as Over-the-Rhine, Mason, and Oxford in Ohio.

